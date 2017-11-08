© KK Wind Solutions

KK Group appoints new CFO

New CFO, Søren Bæk Just, will ensure that KK Wind Solutions continues on the growth path in the coming years.

Before joining KK Group, Søren Bæk Just, served as Group Vice President, Corporate Finance at Grundfos. And before Grundfos, he held positions at Danfoss, Vestas and EY.



"Søren is an accomplished executive with significant financial and operational expertise, and I’m very pleased to welcome him to KK Wind solutions. He will be a very valuable addition to our executive management team as we continue to navigate with strong growth rates, globalization, digitalization and a strong focus on new wind power technologies.” says Chlinton Arendahl Nielsen, CEO.



Likewise, the new CFO, Søren Bæk Just is looking forward to join the fast growing renewables segment.



“It is a great opportunity to join KK Wind Solutions at such an exciting time. I’m eager to continue and further improve the business for long-term operational and financial success," says Søren Bæk Just and continues: I’m also looking very much forward to joining the talented Wind Power Wizards at KK Wind Solutions and believe that they represent a strong foundation for the future.