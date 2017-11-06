© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 06, 2017
HEICO subsidiary acquires Interface Displays & Controls
HEICO Corporation’s Radiant Power subsidiary has acquired Interface Displays & Controls, Inc. (IDC) in an all cash transaction.
HEICO stated that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within a year following the purchase. The financial terms and details were not disclosed.
Oceanside, California-based IDC, designs and manufactures electronic products for aviation, marine, military fighting vehicles, and embedded computing markets. These products include original equipment and retrofit control panel and bezel assemblies, smart cockpit displays, and night vision compatible exterior lighting for military fixed wing and rotorcraft platforms.
Anish V. Patel, Radiant’s President, stated, “We are very excited to bring the Interface Displays & Controls, Inc. product lines into our portfolio. IDC’s addition expands Radiant’s product offerings to our existing customer base and allows us to better address market needs.”
Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICO’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Victor H. Mendelson, HEICO’s Co-President and CEO of its Electronic Technologies Group, jointly noted: “This acquisition is consistent with HEICO’s long-term strategy of acquiring businesses that provide great products and services to their customers. We fully support the Radiant team’s efforts and will continue to look for value-added acquisitions for our subsidiaries.”
Florida-based Radiant Power is focused on the design and manufacture of emergency power supplies, power distribution and controls, flight deck sensors and indicators, and passenger comfort products for the aerospace and military markets.
