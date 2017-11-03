© KUKA

Kuka secures contracts with US automotive manufacturer

Kuka Systems has received three major new systems contracts from a leading manufacturer of premium vehicles in the USA.

These projects comprise the engineering and construction of systems to build vehicles body structures in the USA and Mexico. The order value lies at approximately USD 75 million and was booked in the third quarter of 2017. Start of production is planned for mid-2019.



The components for the production of these vehicles are to be joined by means of spot welding and adhesive bonding process. Furthermore, a total of three North America Kuka Plants are to be involved in the construction and integration of these systems.



“This order, from one of our largest North American customers, shows its continued confidence in the excellence and competitiveness of the flexible manufacturing systems we deliver for them for building and assembling new body-shop systems”, says Lawrence Drake, President and CEO of Kuka Systems Group.



“This order is recognition of our innovative products”, affirms Dr. Till Reuter, CEO of Kuka AG. “At the same time, this order enables us to further strengthen our market position in North America and benefit from the trend towards automation in the automotive industry.”