European charging network makes long distance travel a reality
BMW Group, Daimler AG alongside Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche have officially launched their joint venture IONITY.
The joint venture will develop and implement a High-Power Charging (HPC) network for electric vehicles across Europe.
Launching approximately 400 HPC stations by 2020, IONITY aims to make long-distance journeys easier and marks an important step for electric vehicles. Based in Munich, Germany, the joint venture is led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Hajesch and Chief Operating Officer Marcus Groll, with a growing team, set to number 50 by the start of 2018.
"The first pan-European HPC network plays an essential role in establishing a market for electric vehicles. IONITY will deliver our common goal of providing customers with fast charging and digital payment capability, to facilitate long-distance travel," said Hajesch.
Creation of 20 charging stations starting in 2017
A total of 20 stations will be opened to the public this year, located on major roads in Germany, Norway and Austria, at intervals of 120 km, through partnerships with "Tank & Rast", "Circle K" and "OMV". Through 2018, the network will expand to more than 100 stations.
With a capacity of up to 350 kW per charging point, the network will use the European charging standard Combined Charging System to reduce charging times compared to existing systems. The brand-agnostic approach and Europe-wide distribution is expected to help make electrified vehicles more appealing.
The founding partners, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group, have equal shares in the joint venture, while other automotive manufacturers are invited to help expand the network.
