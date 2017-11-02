© Danfoss Electronics Production | November 02, 2017
Danfoss acquires electric solutions company Visedo
Danfoss continues to invest to further its growth – this time with the acquisition of Visedo Oy, an expert in electric solutions for the off-highway and marine markets.
With this step, Danfoss is responding to a growing customer demand for electric solutions to reduce emissions and pollution and to increase productivity. Visedo is headquartered in Lappeenranta in Finland.
“Acquiring new innovative technology is an important part of our investment in growth, and I am excited about the really great Visedo team joining Danfoss and our future journey. Electrification is a fast-developing area and holds tremendous potential, and Visedo is a great example of how we can focus on customer needs and at the same time strengthen our offering by providing a broader range of solutions,” says Kim Fausing, president and CEO.
"This is a great day for Lappeenranta,” says Tuomo Rönkkö, Chairman of the board for Visedo. “The acquisition acknowledges the knowhow and excellence built over the years between Visedo and the Lappeenranta University of Technology. The long-term commitment of the original investors and the ability to find the best experts to work for the company have been the base for this success story. We are happy the story will continue and bring more investments to the entire region.”
Visedo will be integrated into the Danfoss Power Solutions business segment. The acquisition of this electric systems business is in line with Danfoss’ strategic focus on adding electric solutions as a key competency and a key part of the company’s approach to enable electrification across the global businesses.
“With this acquisition, we position Danfoss and the Danfoss Power Solutions business even stronger. We see a growing demand for electric solutions within off-highway vehicles and the marine market in response to the more stringent emissions regulations being imposed in these markets, as well as efficiency and productivity gains that these solutions bring. Danfoss will, based on this acquisition, continue to invest in electrification to further strengthen our position in the industry. I look forward to welcoming the highly experienced and dedicated Visedo team to Danfoss and to our business,” says Eric Alström, President, Danfoss Power Solutions.
"Joining forces with Danfoss means a quantum leap for our mission to end pollution with our electric solutions. Together with Danfoss, we will have more capacity and investment for greater innovation and market opportunities,” says Kimmo Rauma, Head of Visedo.
The acquisition includes all Visedo subsidiaries globally and a design and manufacturing site located at its headquarters in Lappeenranta. The parties have not disclosed the purchase price or other conditions of the acquisition.
“Acquiring new innovative technology is an important part of our investment in growth, and I am excited about the really great Visedo team joining Danfoss and our future journey. Electrification is a fast-developing area and holds tremendous potential, and Visedo is a great example of how we can focus on customer needs and at the same time strengthen our offering by providing a broader range of solutions,” says Kim Fausing, president and CEO.
"This is a great day for Lappeenranta,” says Tuomo Rönkkö, Chairman of the board for Visedo. “The acquisition acknowledges the knowhow and excellence built over the years between Visedo and the Lappeenranta University of Technology. The long-term commitment of the original investors and the ability to find the best experts to work for the company have been the base for this success story. We are happy the story will continue and bring more investments to the entire region.”
Visedo will be integrated into the Danfoss Power Solutions business segment. The acquisition of this electric systems business is in line with Danfoss’ strategic focus on adding electric solutions as a key competency and a key part of the company’s approach to enable electrification across the global businesses.
“With this acquisition, we position Danfoss and the Danfoss Power Solutions business even stronger. We see a growing demand for electric solutions within off-highway vehicles and the marine market in response to the more stringent emissions regulations being imposed in these markets, as well as efficiency and productivity gains that these solutions bring. Danfoss will, based on this acquisition, continue to invest in electrification to further strengthen our position in the industry. I look forward to welcoming the highly experienced and dedicated Visedo team to Danfoss and to our business,” says Eric Alström, President, Danfoss Power Solutions.
"Joining forces with Danfoss means a quantum leap for our mission to end pollution with our electric solutions. Together with Danfoss, we will have more capacity and investment for greater innovation and market opportunities,” says Kimmo Rauma, Head of Visedo.
The acquisition includes all Visedo subsidiaries globally and a design and manufacturing site located at its headquarters in Lappeenranta. The parties have not disclosed the purchase price or other conditions of the acquisition.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments