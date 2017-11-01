© Dyconex

Dyconex automates production with robots

PCB manufacturer Dyconex AG says that the company is increasing productivity in production through targeted use of robot handling systems for loading and unloading laser machines.

The deployment of robot handling systems is one of the steps that Dyconex is taking to automate its in-house production processes. By the end of the year, three specialised robots will relieve laser machine operators of repetitive tasks. The handling systems enable continuous production by operating both during shift hours and overnight without personnel present.



“Increased output and greater flexibility in production processes clearly show us that this form of automation is a step in the right direction,” says Stephan Messerli, VP Operations at Dyconex.



Dyconex has chosen a custom solution for its robots. Since the laser machines are used for both via drilling and routing, it was necessary to design additional elements that were developed in-house due to the complexity of the processes.



“Considering our very specialized requirements, we commissioned external partners to work alongside our own engineering team and jointly implement the project from conception to operation,” Adrian Balz, Manager Process Module Via Generation & Plating at Dyconex explains.