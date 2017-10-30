© Kongsberg Maritime Electronics Production | October 30, 2017
Saab chooses Kongsberg naval sonars for submarine upgrades
Kongsberg Maritime will deliver sonar systems for anti-submarine warfare applications to the Royal Swedish Navy as part of Saab’s upgrade program for the Göteborg-Class Corvettes fleet.
Kongsberg Maritime has been selected to deliver ST2400 VDS (Varial Depth Sonar) systems to the Royal Swedish Navy. The main purpose of the ST2400 VDS is to detect submarines, mines and Unmanned Underwater Vehicles in Littoral waters. The upgrade aims to strengthen the Göteborg-Class Corvettes Anti-Submarine capability operating in the Baltics.
The ST2400 VDS is a medium-frequency sonar designed with an emphasis on improving performance and operation in shallow waters. It features a compact design, weighing under 3 tonnes and can be rapidly deployed for high speed manoeuvring in addition to full stop (dipping mode). Key features include omni and sector transmission, electronic map overlay, sound propagation model, advanced tracking and detection, as well as a built-in simulator for training.
Kongsberg Maritime Subsea Naval, Director of Sales, Thomas Hostvedt Dahle said: "We are pleased to strengthen our position within Littoral ASW and especially in the Baltics and in Sweden. The Royal Swedish Navy has seen the ST2400 VDS in action on our test vessel in Horten (Norway) and experienced its capabilities already operated by the Finnish Navy in Baltic exercises. The ST2400 VDS is unique as it's a compact package with coverage and performance that can overcome challenging acoustic environments while not limiting a ship's manoeuvrability."
