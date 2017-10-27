© aspocomp PCB | October 27, 2017
Aspocomp's strategy seems to be paying off
The Finnish PCB manufacturers third quarter of 2017 was more or less a mirror of the same quarter last year. However, when looking at the first nine months of the year – Aspocomp is showing some growth.
Third quarter net sales amounted to EUR 5.5 million, which is a slight year-on-year decrease of about 1% from EUR 5.6 million.
EBITDA during the company’s third quarter ended up at EUR 0.4 million, the same as during the third quarter of 2016. The operating result for the third quarter amounted to EUR 0.2 million, in line with the same period last year.
For the first nine months net sales amounted to EUR 16.8 million (EUR 15.0 million 1-9/2016), a year-on-year increase of 12%. Volume production increased by over 30 percent compared to the reference period.
EBITDA for the first nine months amounted to EUR 1.2 million, compared with EUR 0.6 for the same period last year. Operating result amounted to EUR 0.4 million (EUR -0.1 million 1-9/2016), representing a year-on-year increase of EUR 0.5 million. The improvement in operating result was due to the growth in net sales, the company says in its Interim report.i
“The customer base continued to develop favorably and we expect that this development is closely in line with the cornerstones of the company's strategy. The share accounted for by the automotive industry continued to grow in terms of both net sales and the number of customers. In the case of new generation development projects in telecommunication networks, demand is expected to pick up during the fourth quarter or by the beginning of 2018 at the latest. In security and defense products, we see growing demand. In our new product segment, testing of semiconductor components, the customer base is on the rise, and some deliveries have already begun,” says CEO Mikko Montonen in the report.
The company's full-year guidance remains unchanged. In 2017, net sales are expected to grow approximately 10 percent and the operating margin to be better than in 2016.
EBITDA during the company’s third quarter ended up at EUR 0.4 million, the same as during the third quarter of 2016. The operating result for the third quarter amounted to EUR 0.2 million, in line with the same period last year.
For the first nine months net sales amounted to EUR 16.8 million (EUR 15.0 million 1-9/2016), a year-on-year increase of 12%. Volume production increased by over 30 percent compared to the reference period.
EBITDA for the first nine months amounted to EUR 1.2 million, compared with EUR 0.6 for the same period last year. Operating result amounted to EUR 0.4 million (EUR -0.1 million 1-9/2016), representing a year-on-year increase of EUR 0.5 million. The improvement in operating result was due to the growth in net sales, the company says in its Interim report.i
“The customer base continued to develop favorably and we expect that this development is closely in line with the cornerstones of the company's strategy. The share accounted for by the automotive industry continued to grow in terms of both net sales and the number of customers. In the case of new generation development projects in telecommunication networks, demand is expected to pick up during the fourth quarter or by the beginning of 2018 at the latest. In security and defense products, we see growing demand. In our new product segment, testing of semiconductor components, the customer base is on the rise, and some deliveries have already begun,” says CEO Mikko Montonen in the report.
The company's full-year guidance remains unchanged. In 2017, net sales are expected to grow approximately 10 percent and the operating margin to be better than in 2016.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments