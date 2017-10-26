© Raytheon

Raytheon opens new engineering facility in Albuquerque

Raytheon Company has opened a new facility in the Sandia Science and Technology Park, expanding its operations to develop and produce range monitoring and telemetry systems.

The expansion will bring 60 new high-tech manufacturing jobs to the state over the next six years.



"Raytheon is growing its high-tech manufacturing footprint in rural and urban New Mexico, where workers are producing vital national security technology," said Todd Callahan, Raytheon Naval Area and Mission Defense vice president. "New Mexico has a long history of scientific excellence, and we value our strong partnership with this state."



The company currently employs more than 350 workers in science, engineering, advanced manufacturing and management jobs at its facilities in Albuquerque and Diné, located on the Navajo Nation.



The new 72’000-square-foot building is the third facility for Raytheon in Albuquerque. The State of New Mexico and City of Albuquerque helped pay for site improvements through Local Economic Development Act, or LEDA, funds.