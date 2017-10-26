© Uniti

Uniti has found its European​ ​production​ ​location

Uniti says it will manufacture its light electric cars in Landskrona, Sweden. The company is set to launch the new electric vehicle at the new manufacturing facility on December 7, 2017.

The company will begin to transition its operations to Landskrona in early November, and is expecting to have everything finalised by March 2018, the company states in a press release.



During the first year in the new facility, the company will expand its evaluation prototyping process and production planning. The existing building, Ljuspunkten, which was previously used for light industrial production will at the same time be refurbished in order to be ready for production.



The new facility is described as centrally located in Landskrona, with ample logistics and storage locations, and just a short commute from major cities such as Malmö, Lund and Copenhagen. The decision to establish the new manufacturing facility in Landskrona was made together with supply chain partners and other stakeholders.



“Landskrona, part of Greater Copenhagen, is an ideal hub for manufacturing and assembling our products. It is clear that the city has strong ambitions to become a new technology centre in the region, and they certainly have the resources to achieve this. This was a lengthy decision process, but in the end it was clear this was a ‘no-brainer’”, said CEO Lewis Horne.