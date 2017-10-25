© Elmatica

Elmatica appoints new Customer Service Manager

An increase in business and a focus on compliance has led to adjustments in the customer service department for the Norwegian PBC broker.

“We have identified an increased demand for customer support and focus in relation to compliance, in particular towards our customers in the defense industry. With Estelle Blocklet stepping up as Customer Service Manager, we strengthen our focus and competence within this field. However, the main focus is still to give our customers the VIP treatment they deserve and further develop our customer service routines,” says Vidar Olsen, Chief Procurement Officer.



Blocklet has been with the company for a year and has played an important role in implementing new control systems, the company states in an update.



“I am grateful for the increased responsibility and I look forward to further contribute to keep our commitments towards customers and make sure we live up to our motto: Nobody completes your purchasing process better than us,” says Customer Service Manager, Estelle Blocklet.