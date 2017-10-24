Kalashnikov – now a producer of e-bikes?

Yes, you read that correctly. The Kalashnikov Group, the manufacturer of one of the worlds most famous automatic rifles, is now producing electric motorcycles.

During the international military technical forum “Army-2017” the company presented an electric motorcycle for the special services.



With a maximum speed limited to 80 km/h, the power reserve on one charge measures up to 100 km. And the bike – named IZH – has already passed the initial tests, the Kalashnikov Group states in a press release.



The company has not only made a model for the army, a second model will be going to the Moscow police, which will utilise the electric motorbikes during the 2018 World Cup.