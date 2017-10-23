© mopic _dreamstime.com

Sources: Cisco nears another big acquisition

Network solutions provider Cisco is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire BroadSoft Inc, a US telecommunications software company, for close to USD 2 billion.

BroadSoft has reportedly been exploring a potential sale of the company since August, and now a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the two companies are in negotiations.



A potential acquisition would allow Cisco to diversify away from its somewhat stale switches and routers business by providing a stronger position in its offering of unified communications software to big telecommunications firms, the Reuters reports continues..



Cisco declined to comment on the matter when contacted by the news agency, and BroadSoft has yet to respond on the request.