Saab and ST Electronics team up on centre of excellence in Singapore

Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics) and Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions AB (SDATS) have signed a MOU to establish South East Asia’s first Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Airport Digital Towers in Singapore.

The Digital Tower is an air traffic management solution that enhances airport operations through digitalisation and integration of airport control tower functions, enabling remote operations and significant cost savings for operators.



The MOU was signed by Mr Low Jin Phang, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ST Electronics (Info-Software Systems), and Mr Lars Rönnqvist, Saab Country Manager Singapore on behalf of SDATS.



The CoE will provide a test-bed for best-in-class technologies, with the aim to drive the implementation of Digital Towers in the region. The Digital Tower provides a smarter approach to air traffic control, allowing operations to be remotely controlled from an operations centre, instead of a physical tower. Airport operations will benefit from enhanced safety levels, greater situational awareness for air traffic controllers, improved coverage of the airport surface movement area, as well as substantial cost savings.



Mr Low Jin Phang, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ST Electronics (Info-Software Systems) said, “This is an exciting opportunity as we synergise our efforts with the industry to offer leading-edge technology that will transform the airports of tomorrow. With the increasing number of airports in the South East Asia region now, it is crucial to deliver smart solutions that can meet the growing expectations of customers and enhancing their flight journeys.”



“Digital Air Traffic Control services are a breakthrough within air traffic management. The digitalisation of the data they collect and distribute increases operational efficiency and safety across an airport. This collaboration is an important milestone in further strengthening our market leader position in the market,” says Johan Klintberg, CEO of Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions.