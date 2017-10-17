© Mantas Gudzinevicius

Hella start building new electronics plant in Lithuania

The company is experiencing a growing demand for electronics components which has required an expansion of its production network.

Hella has now officially laid the foundation for a new electronics plant in Lithuania. With its new location in the Lithuanian Kaunas region, the automotive supplier intends to serve the increasing demand for electronics products while further expanding its international presence.



The opening of the plant – which will manufacture mostly sensors, actuators and control modules for European automobile manufacturers – is scheduled for mid 2018. During its first expansion phase, the new Hella site will initially comprise a production surface of 7’000 square meters and employ some 250 employees. During this phase the investment will amount to some EUR 30 million.



"The new plant in Lithuania serves as important building block for the future in the context of our global production network", said Gerold Lucas, executive board member of the Electronics business division and in charge of the global electronics production at Hella, at the occasion of the groundbreaking.