Safran celebrates expansion of Sarasota, Florida facility

The expansion of Safran Electrical & Power’s facility in Sarasota, Florida is now standing complete.

With 125,000 square feet of surface area, the Sarasota facility provides high performance, mission critical power distribution, power management and switch components and subsystems for commercial aerospace, military and industrial end markets.



The facility’s 249 employees are dedicated to manufacturing switches, circuit breakers, contactors and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities for aircraft electrical equipment, particularly backup systems such as Ram Air Turbines (RATs) and Air-Driven Generators (ADGs).



The development of the Sarasota facility began in 2014 with the purchase of the Eaton business in Sarasota. Safran Electrical & Power later relocated the Aerosource business during the course of 2016.



The decision to expand has allowed Safran to optimise its US footprint and with that strengthened its MRO business and customer relationships. Florida is an aerospace hub with highly qualified employees and the fit is perfect with Safran's ambition to strengthen its position on the US market.



"The transition from Somerset to Sarasota for Aerosource has been a great success. The strategic decision to collocate Aerosource's operations with Safran Electrical & Power has enabled us to enhance the company's marketing capabilities for new business, while significantly reducing costs," stated Alain Sauret, President, Safran Electrical & Power.