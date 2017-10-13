© obs / The International Federation of Robotics / IFR

Why service robots are booming worldwide

Sales in service robots for professional use will increase 12 percent by the end of 2017 to a new record of USD 5.2 billion. And the long-term forecast is positive too, with an expected average growth rate of 20 to 25 percent in the period 2018 - 2020, forecasts the International Federation of Robotics (IFR).