© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 10, 2017
GomSpace sets up shop in Luxembourg
GomSpace Group AB and The Ministry of Economy in Luxembourg signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for their cooperation to develop, through a company in the Grand Duchy and 100% owned by GomSpace.
The purpose is to create a Luxembourg based business unit with focus on operations of satellite constellations as well as data processing and distribution offered as a service to an international customer base, including a support center dedicated to regulatory affairs.
Within the framework of this MoU, the Ministry of the Economy will provide funding through the Luxembourg space program (LuxIMPULSE) and other types of R&D grants to the forthcoming subsidiary of GomSpace for research and development activities to take place in Luxembourg. By 2021, the company intends to employ up to 50 full time employees in the Grand Duchy.
Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy, Étienne Schneider, stated: “The implementation of GomSpace in Luxembourg will be widening the capabilities of the local expertise ecosystem, in particular in the nanosatellite segment. By choosing the Grand Duchy for their international expansion, GomSpace acknowledges the substantial efforts of the government over the last years to put in place the necessary measures to support the continued strengthening and diversification of its space sector, including but not limited to the SpaceResources.lu initiative.”
Niels Buus CEO of GomSpace Group AB added: “With this initiative we will widen our participation in the value chain targeting full turn-key based solutions based on our nanosatellite technology. In Luxembourg we can find the human capital with experience in satellite operations and we expect that the eco-system being built up by the Luxembourg Government will provide a strong foundation for scaling our business and partnering with other local key players.”
Within the framework of this MoU, the Ministry of the Economy will provide funding through the Luxembourg space program (LuxIMPULSE) and other types of R&D grants to the forthcoming subsidiary of GomSpace for research and development activities to take place in Luxembourg. By 2021, the company intends to employ up to 50 full time employees in the Grand Duchy.
Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy, Étienne Schneider, stated: “The implementation of GomSpace in Luxembourg will be widening the capabilities of the local expertise ecosystem, in particular in the nanosatellite segment. By choosing the Grand Duchy for their international expansion, GomSpace acknowledges the substantial efforts of the government over the last years to put in place the necessary measures to support the continued strengthening and diversification of its space sector, including but not limited to the SpaceResources.lu initiative.”
Niels Buus CEO of GomSpace Group AB added: “With this initiative we will widen our participation in the value chain targeting full turn-key based solutions based on our nanosatellite technology. In Luxembourg we can find the human capital with experience in satellite operations and we expect that the eco-system being built up by the Luxembourg Government will provide a strong foundation for scaling our business and partnering with other local key players.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments