Helukabel opens office in Brazil and Mexico
Helukabel GmbH, a global manufacturer and supplier of cable, wires and assembly components, is expanding its global distribution channels by opening local subsidiaries in Central and South America.
“Our aim is to be close to our customers. Additionally, the rising demand for our products in these regions of the Americas meant now is the right time to open our own subsidiaries in Mexico and Brazil. Thanks to high warehouse availability and a network of account managers, we are able to offer our customers first class on-site service, said Mark Luksch, managing director of HELUKABEL GmbH.
The subsidiaries in Brazil and Mexico are located in the industrial heartlands of their respective countries, where numerous other European companies have already set up operations.
In Mexico alone there are 1'900 German companies and sustainable investments are being made in the automotive and food and beverage industries. Both are core markets for Helukabel and the central location of the new office north of Mexico City provides access to an excellent infrastructure for supplying diverse industrial regions.
Of the 1'300 German companies based in Brazil, 1'000 are in São Paulo and the surrounding area. Despite the current economic downturn, Helukabel views its commitment in the world’s fifth most populated city as a long-term one.
Image: Juan José Chaparro Schmiel (left), head of the Brazilian subsidiary and Gerardo Montenegro Aznar (right), head of the Mexican subsidiary, are looking forward to the challenge.
