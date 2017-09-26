© Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection delivers hold baggage scanners for Frankfurt Airport

Smiths Detection has won its largest single order ever for its advanced HI-SCAN 10080 XCT hold baggage scanners, with an associated eight-year service agreement.

Frankfurt is Europe’s second busiest airport in terms of cargo and fourth in terms of passenger numbers, with over 60 million in 2016, making a high-speed, high volume hold baggage system critical to screening efficiency. The contract covers 35 HI-SCAN 10080 XCT next-generation scanners to support the upgrade to the ECAC Standard 3 explosives detection systems.



Delivery will take place on a rolling basis between 2018 and 2021 with the order also including an eight year service agreement. The scanners will be used in Terminals 1 and 2 and will be operated by the German Federal Police.



“This contract represents our largest single order to date for ECAC Standard 3-compliant hold baggage scanners,” commented Tony Tielen, VP of EMEA for Smiths Detection. “Frankfurt was one of the very first airports we supplied with security equipment over fifty years ago, and we’re delighted to have the opportunity to continue protecting Germany’s busiest airport.”