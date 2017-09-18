Nokia receives decision in patent license arbitration with LG

The International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce has issued its award for the binding arbitration between Nokia and LG Electronics.

The companies had previously agreed that this would settle the royalty payment obligations for the royalty-bearing smartphone patent license from Nokia Technologies announced in June 2015, Nokia writes in a press release.



While details of the arbitration award and license agreement remain confidential, Nokia will follow its existing practices for disclosing patent licensing revenue in its quarterly announcements and expects that revenue for the agreement will be recognised in the third quarter of 2017, including an element of non-recurring catch-up revenue, with additional revenues expected during the term of the agreement.



"The use of independent arbitration to resolve differences in patent cases is a recognized best practice. We believe that this award confirms the quality of Nokia's patent portfolio," said Maria Varsellona, chief legal officer at Nokia. "We continue to see potential for additional licensing opportunities in the mobile communications market and beyond."