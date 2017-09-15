© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Sanmina appoints executive VP and CFO

EMS provider Sanmina has appointed David Anderson to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 2, 2017. Anderson will succeed Bob Eulau, who has been appointed to Chief Executive Officer as previously announced on July 6, 2017.

Anderson has more than 30 years of financial management and business experience within the technology and financial services sectors. Since 2013 he has held the position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer at Sanmina. He joined Sanmina in 2002 as VP Finance and Controller, EMS Operations and in 2004 was promoted to SVP Finance and Controller, Global Operations and Corporate Planning.



"I have worked closely with Dave for the last eight years. He has repeatedly demonstrated financial expertise, business acumen and strategic insight during his time at Sanmina," stated Bob Eulau. "I am confident in Dave's ability to lead our finance team and partner with our executive team. He will be invaluable to Sanmina as we continue to execute our strategy."