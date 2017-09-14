© melpomenem dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 14, 2017
LG and Samsung invest €25 million in Cynora
Germany’s Cynora, a provider of organic emitter materials for OLEDs, has received backing the two Korean tech giants as it moves forward in its development of a new type of organic emitting materials.
Cynora is developing a new type of organic emitting materials for OLED displays based on TADF (Thermally Activated Delayed Fluorescence) technology. With this technology, Cynora aims to be able to commercialise the first high-efficiency blue emitting material on the market, which is a highly sought-after material by OLED display makers. High-performance blue materials will enable a significant reduction of power consumption and allow higher display resolution, the company states in a press release.
LG Display and Samsung Venture Investment Corporation have decided to invest EUR 25 million in a Series-B round to support the German company in the development of a portfolio of organic emitting materials for AMOLED displays that covers the full range of colors. The new shareholders will join the existing investors MIG, Wecken & Cie and KfW, who have supported Cynora in the last few years. Cynora has worked closely with LG Display and Samsung during the last months to prepare this investment.
LG Display and Samsung Display, both major companies in display technologies, will engage each with Cynora via this investment and separate joint developments to advance Cynora´s R&D and its IP portfolio.
“This investment confirms that our materials are highly attractive for the OLED display industry. Cynora will work in close collaboration with LG and Samsung to support their respective activities. The cash injection will also be used to strengthen our worldwide presence as a supplier of high-efficiency emitting materials. We will commercialize our first blue product by the end of 2017, followed by green and red,” says Gildas Sorin, Cynora’s CEO
LG Display and Samsung Venture Investment Corporation have decided to invest EUR 25 million in a Series-B round to support the German company in the development of a portfolio of organic emitting materials for AMOLED displays that covers the full range of colors. The new shareholders will join the existing investors MIG, Wecken & Cie and KfW, who have supported Cynora in the last few years. Cynora has worked closely with LG Display and Samsung during the last months to prepare this investment.
LG Display and Samsung Display, both major companies in display technologies, will engage each with Cynora via this investment and separate joint developments to advance Cynora´s R&D and its IP portfolio.
“This investment confirms that our materials are highly attractive for the OLED display industry. Cynora will work in close collaboration with LG and Samsung to support their respective activities. The cash injection will also be used to strengthen our worldwide presence as a supplier of high-efficiency emitting materials. We will commercialize our first blue product by the end of 2017, followed by green and red,” says Gildas Sorin, Cynora’s CEO
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments