Change at the top of RUAG Ammotec

The RUAG Board of Directors has appointed Christoph Eisenhardt as the new CEO of the RUAG Ammotec division and a member of the Group Executive Board. He is the successor to Cyril Kubelka, who has occupied this role since 2004.

Christoph Eisenhardt will take up his new position on 1 October 2017. He brings with him many years of experience as CEO of international industrial and technology companies such as Siemens Building Technologies in Zug (Switzerland), Continental AG, Frankfurt, and Volex plc in London. C



As the CEO of the RUAG Ammotec division, Christoph Eisenhardt will continue to drive international growth of the Hunting & Sports and Armed Forces & Law Enforcement business units. RUAG Ammotec is a specialist in pyrotechnic products for military and civil use, as well as for industrial use.



"We are very happy to have gained in Christoph Eisenhardt a manager with a good track record, technological expertise and an international vision. I would like to thank Cyril Kubelka on behalf of both the Board of Directors and myself for his valuable contribution over the years and wish him only the best for the future. We are not only losing an experienced manager, but also a good colleague in the RUAG management team," says Urs Breitmeier, CEO of the RUAG Group.



Christoph Eisenhardt is the successor to Cyril Kubelka, who is set to take up a new role outside of RUAG.