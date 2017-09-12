© Volkswagen AG - Matthias Müller Electronics Production | September 12, 2017
Volkswagen earmarks €20 billion for new electrification initiative
The Volkswagen Group is launching – what the company calls – the most comprehensive electrification initiative in the global automotive industry with its "Roadmap E".
Under the initiative Volkswagen aims to electrified its entire model portfolio by 2030 at the latest. This means that, by then, there will be at least one electrified version of each of the 300 or so Group models across all brands and markets. The Group would need more than 150 gigawatt hours of battery capacity annually by 2025 for its own e-fleet alone. This is equivalent to at least four gigafactories for battery cells. To meet this demand, the Company has put one of the largest procurement volumes in the industry's history out to tender – over EUR 50 billion, according to a company press release.
"We have got the message and we will deliver. This is not some vague declaration of intent. It is a strong self-commitment which, from today, becomes the yardstick by which we measure our performance," said Matthias Müller, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, at the Group Media Night ahead of the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany.
Volkswagen had already established e-mobility as a key focus area in its “future program” which the group presented last year,. The Company estimates that around one in four new group vehicles – up to three million units a year depending on how the market develops – could be purely battery-powered already in 2025.
The group brands will bring a total of over 80 new electrified models to customers by 2025, including some 50 purely battery-powered vehicles and 30 plug-in hybrids. This figure will then increase by leaps and bounds over subsequent years until there is at least one electrified version for each of the Group's 300 or so models across all vehicle classes worldwide by 2030 at the latest.
Capex in e-mobility to be ramped up
"Roadmap E" is also coupled with another increase in capex on e-mobility. Up until 2030, the Group will earmark over EUR 20 billion for direct investments in the industrialization of e-mobility: in new vehicles based on two entirely new electric platforms, in upgrading plants and in training for the workforce, in charging infrastructure, in trading and sales and, last but not least, in battery technology and production,” Müller explained.
Volkswagen is addressing the issue of battery technology with a multi-stage medium- to long-term strategy – starting with bundling group-wide development, procurement and quality assurance activities for all battery cells and modules in a "Center of Excellence" in Salzgitter. The Volkswagen brand is also setting up its first pilot line there to accumulate production know-how.
"We have got the message and we will deliver. This is not some vague declaration of intent. It is a strong self-commitment which, from today, becomes the yardstick by which we measure our performance," said Matthias Müller, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, at the Group Media Night ahead of the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany.
Volkswagen had already established e-mobility as a key focus area in its “future program” which the group presented last year,. The Company estimates that around one in four new group vehicles – up to three million units a year depending on how the market develops – could be purely battery-powered already in 2025.
The group brands will bring a total of over 80 new electrified models to customers by 2025, including some 50 purely battery-powered vehicles and 30 plug-in hybrids. This figure will then increase by leaps and bounds over subsequent years until there is at least one electrified version for each of the Group's 300 or so models across all vehicle classes worldwide by 2030 at the latest.
Capex in e-mobility to be ramped up
"Roadmap E" is also coupled with another increase in capex on e-mobility. Up until 2030, the Group will earmark over EUR 20 billion for direct investments in the industrialization of e-mobility: in new vehicles based on two entirely new electric platforms, in upgrading plants and in training for the workforce, in charging infrastructure, in trading and sales and, last but not least, in battery technology and production,” Müller explained.
Volkswagen is addressing the issue of battery technology with a multi-stage medium- to long-term strategy – starting with bundling group-wide development, procurement and quality assurance activities for all battery cells and modules in a "Center of Excellence" in Salzgitter. The Volkswagen brand is also setting up its first pilot line there to accumulate production know-how.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments