© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Visionox signs a high volume order with Orbotech

Orbotech’s end-to-end automated optical inspection (AOI) solutions have been selected by YUNGU (Gu’an) Technology Co., LTD for its new flexible OLED Gen 6 fab. The project execution is supported by Visionox, a Chinese flat panel display (FPD) manufacturer.

he deal includes a large number of Orbotech AOI systems for TFT (thin-film transistor) Array and OLED-related layers for inspection and classification. The new Gen 6 fab is located in Gu’an Hebei, China. Delivery is expected at the beginning of 2018.



Among the solutions provided is the Orbotech Quantum Flex series, which looks to resolve challenges that manufacturers typically face with OLED flexible display processes. The production process required for flexible OLED panels is more sophisticated and complex than the process required for LCD panel manufacturing. This solution simultaneously inspects each panel multiple times in the same scan using different modalities, such as various light wave lengths and alternative angles. Each modality provides an alternate perspective of the inspected pattern, and enables wider coverage of materials, patterns and defect types. The solution includes unique technologies to address the requirements of flexible OLED panel inspection.



“We are pleased to work with Orbotech and to implement its flexible OLED display inspection solutions,” said Mr. Ming Zhang, Vice President of YUNGU (Gu’an) Technology Co., LTD. “We expect that the implementation of Orbotech solutions in our new Gen 6 fab in Gu'an Hebei will contribute to our reputation for producing superior flexible OLED display products.”



“We are happy to collaborate with Visionox to provide our state-of-the-art advanced yield management solutions for flexible OLED displays,” said Mr. Edu Meytal, President of Orbotech Pacific Display. “We believe that our end-to-end AOI solutions will contribute significantly to the success of production processes for electronic personal devices.”