© MAHLE Electronics Production | September 08, 2017
Bosch and Mahle sell turbocharger business
The Bosch Group and the MAHLE Group are planning to sell their joint venture Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems (BMTS) to FountainVest Partners (FountainVest), a private equity investor backed by global institutional investors.
The buyer intends to take over the entire business including its approximately 1'300 employees (August 2017) across all the locations. A contract for this purpose was signed on September 6th 2017 by the parties involved. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or any other details of the sales contract. Completion of the sale is subject to approval by the responsible antitrust authorities.
FountainVest plans to further expand the turbocharger business and to position BMTS for sustainable growth. “We are convinced that the market for turbochargers will continue to grow in the years ahead given this product will play a key role in emission reduction solutions. With its solid R&D foundation and advanced manufacturing technology, BMTS is well positioned to capitalize on this favorable industry trend. As part of our investment theme, we will continue to invest in BMTS to ensure the company will grow successfully and achieve a strong market position.” explained Mr. Frank Tang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fountainvest.
Further investment required
The international market for turbochargers is also expected to continue to grow in the years ahead as the trend toward smaller engines fitted with turbochargers, especially for hybrid drives, remains strong. BMTS has already benefited from this market trend. However, the company has not yet reached the scale needed to achieve sustainable success in this market environment. Bosch and Mahle do not intend to drive forward the further expansion of BMTS themselves, an expansion which is necessary to successfully secure the company’s long-term position in the market. The two companies revealed their plans for the sale of the joint subsidiary at the beginning of 2017.
“We are pleased to have found a buyer, FountainVest, who has the necessary financial means, commitment, and successful investment track record in the automotive industry to further develop BMTS, bringing it lasting success,” announced Wolf-Henning Scheider, Chairman of the MAHLE Management Board and CEO.
“The new owner will open up important prospects and growth opportunities for BMTS in attractive markets such as China and North America,” added Dr. Rolf Bulander, Chairman of the business sector Mobility Solutions at Bosch.
The joint venture was founded by Bosch and MAHLE in 2008. Nowadays, around 1'300 employees at the BMTS locations in Stuttgart and Blaichach in Germany and in St. Michael/Austria and Shanghai/China develop and produce turbochargers for the manufacturers of passenger and commercial vehicles.
FountainVest plans to further expand the turbocharger business and to position BMTS for sustainable growth. “We are convinced that the market for turbochargers will continue to grow in the years ahead given this product will play a key role in emission reduction solutions. With its solid R&D foundation and advanced manufacturing technology, BMTS is well positioned to capitalize on this favorable industry trend. As part of our investment theme, we will continue to invest in BMTS to ensure the company will grow successfully and achieve a strong market position.” explained Mr. Frank Tang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fountainvest.
Further investment required
The international market for turbochargers is also expected to continue to grow in the years ahead as the trend toward smaller engines fitted with turbochargers, especially for hybrid drives, remains strong. BMTS has already benefited from this market trend. However, the company has not yet reached the scale needed to achieve sustainable success in this market environment. Bosch and Mahle do not intend to drive forward the further expansion of BMTS themselves, an expansion which is necessary to successfully secure the company’s long-term position in the market. The two companies revealed their plans for the sale of the joint subsidiary at the beginning of 2017.
“We are pleased to have found a buyer, FountainVest, who has the necessary financial means, commitment, and successful investment track record in the automotive industry to further develop BMTS, bringing it lasting success,” announced Wolf-Henning Scheider, Chairman of the MAHLE Management Board and CEO.
“The new owner will open up important prospects and growth opportunities for BMTS in attractive markets such as China and North America,” added Dr. Rolf Bulander, Chairman of the business sector Mobility Solutions at Bosch.
The joint venture was founded by Bosch and MAHLE in 2008. Nowadays, around 1'300 employees at the BMTS locations in Stuttgart and Blaichach in Germany and in St. Michael/Austria and Shanghai/China develop and produce turbochargers for the manufacturers of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments