GomSpace partners with Airbus Defence and Space

GomSpace A/S, a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB, has entered a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus Defence and Space on space-based aircraft surveillance.

Airbus Defence and Space recently announced their intent to create the 'Airbus Surveillance Digital Eco-System' fusing space and ground data to provide global, near real time, data to track every aircraft, anywhere, anytime. Under the MoU, Airbus and GomSpace will explore and initiate activities to allow GomSpace’s experience and technology with nanosatellite based flight tracking to be utilised to contribute to the new Airbus Eco-System.



“Digitalisation of flight operations globally will significantly add value to the aviation industry and improve security and convenience for passengers. We are happy to contribute to this digital transformation working with Airbus” says Niels Buus, CEO GomSpace Group.



The cooperation will build on already completed and on-going activities between the partners, e.g. the succesfull joint live atlantic flight tracking demonstration of the GOMX-3 mission in 2016.



“Airbus ambition is to enable a consistent global real-time visibility of every aircraft anywhere around the globe therefore GomSpace with its technical capabilities and its intended space-based flight tracking services is a natural partner for us in creating our new global Surveillance Digital Eco-System”, Evert Dudok, Head of Programme Line “Communications, Intelligence and Security” at Airbus Defence and Space.