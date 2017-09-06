© danfoss Electronics Production | September 06, 2017
Danfoss opens one of three centers for 3D printing technology
Danfoss takes another leap into its digital transformation with the opening of the first of three new global centers for 3D printing technology. The center opened in Denmark in late August and similar facilities will follow in North America and Asia.
On August 29, Danfoss opened its first center is in Nordborg, Denmark. The center will provide the company’s different businesses – in the EU – the opportunity to have prototypes and components additively manufactured and to receive expert assistance.
In addition to this center, another center is underway in North America while a third has been planned in Asia. The new 3D printing center has attracted major interest among employees from all Danfoss R&D departments and even before the official opening, the center already has a major project pipeline, the company writes in a press release.
Danfoss CEO Kim Fausing says that 3D printing is an important part of Danfoss’ digital transformation, and he has major expectations on the many opportunities that this technology opens up.
“We offer world-class knowhow and equipment, and I am looking forward to utilizing these new digital technologies to strengthen our offering to our customers. With this first of our ADM centers, we are taking another major leap forward,” says Kim Fausing.
The ADM competence centers in Europe, North America and Asia will be spearheading the 3D printing part of Danfoss’ digital transformation. The HP 4200 is the first of its kind to be installed at an end-user in Scandinavia. I
“These centers will help speed up our R&D and development processes and thus speed up time-to-market, optimize production efficiency, and allow us to engineer the products of tomorrow faster,” says Danfoss Chief Tech Officer Andre Borouchaki.
