A123 Systems appoints Peter Cirino as new CEO

A123 Systems LLC, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and systems, has appointed Peter W. Cirino as Chief Executive Officer.

Previously, Cirino held the position of President, Europe, for A123 Systems, a role he has held since May 2016. Prior to joining A123 Systems, he had extensive international manufacturing experience, including several executive roles in countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific for TE Connectivity and AMP Incorporated.



“In addition to demonstrating a strong command over the European business since joining the company, Peter brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the Asia Pacific region as well,” stated Thomas C. Corcoran, Chairman of A123 Systems. “He is a transformational leader who understands our industry, our customers and our employees. We are confident that his business acumen and values are definite fits to the role.”



Jason M. Forcier has left the company effective August 28, 2017 after eight years with the company and serving as CEO for the last four years. “We thank Jason for his service to the company and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” added Corcoran.