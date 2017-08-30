© Kraken

Atlas Elektronik awards CAD 425'000 contract to Kraken

Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. has been awarded a contract valued at over CAD 425,000 by Atlas Elektronik Canada.

Kraken will supply and integrate its AquaPix Miniature Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Sonar and Real-Time SAS Signal Processor on the Atlas SeaCat Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV). Delivery is expected in September 2017.



Tim Kraemer, Atlas Head of Business Line AUV, stated during the contract signature that he was very pleased that such a well performing SAS sensor has been identified for SeaCat AUV. The AquaPix MINSAS is committed to the same product philosophy in terms of quality, performance and price value proposition as the SeaCat AUV.

Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO said, "Atlas has a long history when it comes to providing naval systems and maritime technologies to international customers. The company's outstanding products include mine-countermeasure systems, sonar systems, command and control systems, and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVS). Atlas has already sold over 3'000 UUVs to customers worldwide. Their dedication to underwater drone activities entails a deep knowledge of key technologies such as hydrodynamics, navigation, guidance and control, communication, sensors, software and system management that they have gained since the 1970s. We are very pleased to equip their SeaCat AUV with our AquaPix system and look forward to continued growth."