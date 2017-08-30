© Toyoda Gosei

Toyoda Gosei with new airbag parts production in Vietnam

Japanese-headquartered Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will establish a new facility in Vietnam to meet growing demand for airbags as safety regulations become more stringent in regions around the world.

The new production facility will be established as a branch plant of Toyoda Gosei subsidiary Toyoda Gosei Haiphong Co., Ltd. (TGHP), and will start production of airbag parts and steering wheels in July 2019 for export to final airbag assembly plants in Japan, North America, Europe, and other regions. Investment for the new plant will be USD 24.6 million (EUR 20.5 million) and construction will start in March 2018. By 2021, the company estimates the facility to employ around 1'000 people.



Airbags and other safety system products are a key business segment for Toyoda Gosei, and the company is moving to strengthen its production capacities for these products globally. Annual production capacity for these products in Vietnam was 14.5 million airbag parts and 2.2 million steering wheels in FY/2016. The company plans to increase this to 23 million airbag parts and 3.2 million steering wheels by FY/2023.