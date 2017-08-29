© guido vrola dreamstime.com

Nordson Sealant Equipment relocates to Wixom

Nordson, a supplier of precision technologies for ambient temperature material dispensing, relocated their Nordson Sealant Equipment line of business from Plymouth, MI to a larger facility in Wixom, MI (both USA).

In addition to being more centrally located within Detroit’s automotive corridor, the building has been renovated from the ground up to meet the company’s unique needs, with investment in new manufacturing technology to support new work flows. The Wixom facility also adds an additional 30'000 square feet of manufacturing and office space, as well as completely new customer demonstration, testing and conference areas.



“The new facility is designed around our customers and partners, with lab facilities and workstations that feature all new amenities and technology integration,” said Tim Aigner, National Sales Manager. “This will enhance our ability to work collaboratively with our customers and push our innovative ideas to market even faster.”



All Nordson Sealant Equipment employees completed the move seamlessly over the previous month, with no interruption in operations.



“The building also features considerable space for growth and expansion, with open floor plans in both the manufacturing and office areas that support a lean work flow and an enjoyable environment for our employees. I am looking forward to welcoming customers to our new facility, an investment that reflects our previous growth and matches our ambitious plans for the future,” stated Justin Hall, Business Unit Director.