© Sonitor Technologies Electronics Production | August 28, 2017
Norautron to manufacture SmartBadge for Sonitor
Sonitor Technologies AS, a provider of Real Time Location System (RTLS) solutions, has chosen Norautron to be their supplier for SmartBadge and next generation Location Transmitters.
Norautron AS has been chosen to be Sonitor’s production partner for their SmartBadge, a staff badge, as well as their next generation Location Transmitters for use with the Sonitor Sense RTLS Platform. The potential annual value of the contract is NOK 20 million.
Sonitor RTLS solutions aims to link the physical world with the IoT to provide real-time visibility and connected intelligence. The platform automatically tracks the real-time location of moveable equipment and people with room or sub-room level accuracy in complex, indoor environments, such as hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgery centers.
The Sonitor Sense RTLS platform combines proprietary high definition Ultrasound technology with Wi-Fi and LF, delivering a scalable solution that supports a broad range of applications.
Two versions of the SmartBadge will be manufactured; with or without an alert function typically used for staff duress applications. Prototypes will be manufactured at Norautron in August and pre-production units later in the year. Full production of the SmartBadge will begin in the 1st quarter of 2018.
Sonitor RTLS solutions aims to link the physical world with the IoT to provide real-time visibility and connected intelligence. The platform automatically tracks the real-time location of moveable equipment and people with room or sub-room level accuracy in complex, indoor environments, such as hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgery centers.
The Sonitor Sense RTLS platform combines proprietary high definition Ultrasound technology with Wi-Fi and LF, delivering a scalable solution that supports a broad range of applications.
Two versions of the SmartBadge will be manufactured; with or without an alert function typically used for staff duress applications. Prototypes will be manufactured at Norautron in August and pre-production units later in the year. Full production of the SmartBadge will begin in the 1st quarter of 2018.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments