© incap

Incap appoints new CEO

Vesa Mäkelä has been appointed President and CEO for Incap Corporation as from 1 December 2017.

He has previously served at GS-Hydro Group since January 2015 in Group Sales and Marketing and since March 2016 as Region VP, North and Central Europe. Before that he has held several managerial positions in Finland and abroad, among others at Konecranes, Valtra and Specma business units and in China.



Vesa Mäkelä was elected a member of Incap's Board of Directors in the Annual General Meeting held in April 2017 and he will continue in his role as the CEO also as a Board member until the next Annual General Meeting to be held in spring 2018.



Johan Ålander, Chairman of the Board: "I am pleased to welcome Vesa Mäkelä as the new CEO. He has the experience and competence needed in the job, and he is also familiar with Incap's operations based on his work as a Board member."