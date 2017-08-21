© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Delphi partners with Innoviz for LiDAR solutions

Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with Innoviz Technologies, an Israeli company developing LiDAR technology for the commercialization of autonomous vehicles.

Innoviz’s proprietary LiDAR sensing solutions will be integrated into Delphi’s systems to provide automakers with a portfolio of autonomous driving technologies.



Innoviz LiDAR technology utilizes a solid-state design to provide longer-range scanning performance. Long range LiDAR is critical for enabling Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous vehicles to travel at high speeds, as these vehicles will need to identify objects at far distances and in great detail in order to operate safely, the companies state in a press release.



“Along with radar and vision technology, LiDAR is an essential component to Delphi’s automated driving perception suite,” said Glen De Vos, Delphi Automotive senior vice president and chief technology officer. “Innoviz is developing a product that provides a high performance intelligent sensing solution to help advance automated driving technology.”



"Delphi shares our vision for making vehicles smarter and safer," said Omer Keilaf, co-founder and CEO of Innoviz. "By challenging the conventions of LiDAR design, we were able to develop a LiDAR solution that delivers superior performance at a reasonable price and in a much smaller footprint – three factors that are required to help autonomous driving achieve mass commercialization."



To further support the commercial partnership, Delphi has also made a minority investment in Innoviz – the company says without disclosing the size of the investment.