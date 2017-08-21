Blast from the past – Volkswagen revives classic buss

© Volkswagen

In early 2017, Volkswagen showed off the I.D. BUZZ concept car, a fully electric homage to the VW Microbus. Now, Volkswagen has taken the decision to put the concept car into production.

© Volkswagen

Executives from the company announced the decision at the automotive event – the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in California.Within the framework of further development, Volkswagen has also set a launch date for the I.D. BUZZ. The vehicle will arrive at dealerships in 2022, after the compact four-door I.D. makes its debut. With the I.D. BUZZ, Volkswagen is mainly targeting markets in North America, Europe and China."After the presentations at the global motor shows in Detroit and Geneva, we received a large number of letters and emails from customers who said, 'please build this car'," Volkswagen CEO Dr Herbert Diess said in Pebble Beach.Just like the concept car that was shown in Detroit earlier this year, the production model will also have its batteries mounted in the vehicle floor. Because the electric drive components — electric motor, power electronics, and such —don't take up much space, the vehicle has a long wheelbase with short overhangs, allowing for a spacious interior and great proportions.CEO of the North American Region, Volkswagen, Hinrich J. Woebcken added: "We are delighted that our parent company has taken the decision to produce the I.D. BUZZ. This vehicle is the perfect balance between emotion, usability and sustainability, while also showcasing our technological leadership. The high seating position, cargo capacity, overall versatility and all-wheel drive option packaged into such an appealing design is just what our customers want from us. And it's the perfect fit for the zero-emissions American lifestyle."Based on the new all-electric architecture, the production version of the I.D. BUZZ will incorporate many design ideas from the concept car, including multi-variable seating, interactive connectivity and highly automated driving.