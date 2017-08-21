© holitech Electronics Production | August 21, 2017
Chinese display manufacturer opens European HQ in Munich
Holitech has been a display manufacturer on the Asian market for quite some time but in Europe, the company is almost unknown – something the company intends to change as it opens its European headquarters.
The European HQ, located in Munich, will be focusing on developing their customer base on the European market. The company is also planning on building its own small and medium-sized production facility within the coming years.
Holitech Technology Corporation was founded in 2004 and now employs around 24’000 people in China alone.
“Holitech has the entire value-added chain under one roof,” says Philipp Kirschenhofer, Managing Director of Holitech Europe GmbH, stating that this is the company’s unique positioning feature. In Asia, the display manufacturer operates around 30 production facilities. “This makes us independent of component suppliers and we can be flexible in responding to individual customer requirements. In addition, we are also able to offer interesting price structures through our complete in-house production” explains Kirschenhofer.
Focus on the IoT and automotive industry
The product portfolio ranges from active and passive TFT-LCDs and OLEDs to bi-stable e-paper displays. The latter are particularly interesting for applications in the areas of Internet of Things and Smart Home. Together with a German telecommunications and network company, Holitech plans to launch a thermostat application in autumn. The e-paper products used for this purpose can be produced at a low cost and are preferred for use in battery-saving applications. Another important target group are the major automotive suppliers, which have special requirements for camera and biometry modules as well as for custom display products and touch panels.
“Even if Holitech is already very successful in Asia, we have to establish our brand here on the European market and to position Holitech as a reliable and innovative partner. We are going to expand our customer and distribution network in the coming months, and we plan to produce prototypes, small and medium-sized units over the next few years” says Kirschenhofer, explaining the company’s plans. In the automotive industry alone, Holitech Europe is aiming at sales of approximately USD 380 million for 2022.
Holitech Technology Corporation was founded in 2004 and now employs around 24’000 people in China alone.
“Holitech has the entire value-added chain under one roof,” says Philipp Kirschenhofer, Managing Director of Holitech Europe GmbH, stating that this is the company’s unique positioning feature. In Asia, the display manufacturer operates around 30 production facilities. “This makes us independent of component suppliers and we can be flexible in responding to individual customer requirements. In addition, we are also able to offer interesting price structures through our complete in-house production” explains Kirschenhofer.
Focus on the IoT and automotive industry
The product portfolio ranges from active and passive TFT-LCDs and OLEDs to bi-stable e-paper displays. The latter are particularly interesting for applications in the areas of Internet of Things and Smart Home. Together with a German telecommunications and network company, Holitech plans to launch a thermostat application in autumn. The e-paper products used for this purpose can be produced at a low cost and are preferred for use in battery-saving applications. Another important target group are the major automotive suppliers, which have special requirements for camera and biometry modules as well as for custom display products and touch panels.
“Even if Holitech is already very successful in Asia, we have to establish our brand here on the European market and to position Holitech as a reliable and innovative partner. We are going to expand our customer and distribution network in the coming months, and we plan to produce prototypes, small and medium-sized units over the next few years” says Kirschenhofer, explaining the company’s plans. In the automotive industry alone, Holitech Europe is aiming at sales of approximately USD 380 million for 2022.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments