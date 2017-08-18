© zestron

Zestron Americas expands with new regional sales manager

Zestron announces that the company is has added some new muscles to its operations in America with the addition of Nick Iwata as the new Western Regional Sales Manager.

“Mr. Iwata is an excellent addition to our global team,” says Sal Sparacino, Sales and Marketing Manager, Zestron Americas. “His technical experience and management skills are essential to supporting our growing customer base in the Western region.”



Mr. Iwata joins Zestron with an established background in customer support and training, strategic account management, and new business development in the electronics industry. In his new position, he will be responsible for creating new business opportunities, while attending to the requirements of current customers. Most recently, he worked as an Area Sales Manager for Wurth Electronics Midcom.