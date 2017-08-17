© saab Electronics Production | August 17, 2017
Saab delivers training systems to Estonian army
Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Estonian Armed Forces to deliver BT46 training systems to the Estonian Army. The deliveries will be made in 2018.
The Estonian Armed Forces ordered the first laser simulators for gunnery and combat training in 2008. Saab has now received an additional order for simulators. The systems will be used by the mechanised brigade, at the regiments and at the infantry school.
“I am proud that the Estonian Armed Forces have once again chosen Saab as their partner. They have used our training systems for quite some time and are very capable of seeing the benefits of realistic training. This order strengthens our position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of solutions for combat training”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation at Saab business area Dynamics.
The contract includes BT46 systems for the CV9035, Carl-Gustaf as well as several infantry simulators up to company level. For control and monitoring of exercises, Saab’s new Manpack 300 is used. Additionally, a five-year support contract is included. Through these upgrades, the Estonian Army is increasing its training capacity.
“This is very good, both for us and for the customer. With this order of BT46 training systems, the Estonian Armed Forces are obtaining the best simulator on the market for training both combat vehicle crews and mechanised units”, says Jyrki Kujansuu, head of country unit Poland & Baltics at Saab market area Europe.
“With the support of the training system, the Estonian Armed Forces will be able to conduct both basic gunnery training from the CV9035 armoured combat vehicle and unit training up to the mechanised company level, cost-effectively and realistically. This will dramatically strengthen their units’ capacity in the field.”
“I am proud that the Estonian Armed Forces have once again chosen Saab as their partner. They have used our training systems for quite some time and are very capable of seeing the benefits of realistic training. This order strengthens our position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of solutions for combat training”, says Åsa Thegström, head of business unit Training & Simulation at Saab business area Dynamics.
The contract includes BT46 systems for the CV9035, Carl-Gustaf as well as several infantry simulators up to company level. For control and monitoring of exercises, Saab’s new Manpack 300 is used. Additionally, a five-year support contract is included. Through these upgrades, the Estonian Army is increasing its training capacity.
“This is very good, both for us and for the customer. With this order of BT46 training systems, the Estonian Armed Forces are obtaining the best simulator on the market for training both combat vehicle crews and mechanised units”, says Jyrki Kujansuu, head of country unit Poland & Baltics at Saab market area Europe.
“With the support of the training system, the Estonian Armed Forces will be able to conduct both basic gunnery training from the CV9035 armoured combat vehicle and unit training up to the mechanised company level, cost-effectively and realistically. This will dramatically strengthen their units’ capacity in the field.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments