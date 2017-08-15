© atlas elektronik Electronics Production | August 15, 2017
Atlas Elektronik UK delivers multi-role workboats to UK MOD
Atlas Elektronik UK (AEUK) has been awarded a contract valued at GBP 48 million for the supply and support of Replacement Workboats for the UK MOD over a six year period.
As Prime Contractor and Integrator, AEUK will supply up to 38 workboats and provide an extended programme of In-Service Support from 2018 until 2024.
Defence Minister Harriett Baldwin said: “From the south coast to the banks of the Clyde, British shipbuilding is ensuring that our growing Navy has the reach it needs to protect our interests around the globe. These cutting-edge workboats will support the likes of our iconic new aircraft carriers and the Type 26 frigates as well as sustaining 60 British jobs. This is another step in our £178 billion plan to provide our Armed Forces with the very best equipment to keep our country safe.”
All boats have a baseline workboat configuration with twin diesels, jet drive propulsion and a modern navigation and communications fit. Fully equipped capability modules are embarked to provide rapid configuration for specific roles. The modules can be repeatedly interchanged across the whole fleet enabling cost effective re-roleing.
The workboats will be operated from UK Naval Bases and also deployed from the RN Multi Role Survey and Oceanographic Ships, the latest aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales and Royal Fleet Auxiliary Ships.
James Young, Head of Surface Ships Division at AEUK said: “This project builds on our success in supplying 2 platforms for UK mine countermeasures and survey operations and a further 8 to the export market. We are very proud to be bringing our innovation to the supply and support of these highly capable workboats for the Royal Navy”.
