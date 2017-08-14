© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Comtech to supply military communications amplifiers

Santa Clara, California-based Comtech Xicom Technology Inc. received USD 1.9 million of follow-on orders from a domestic integrator for Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers (TWTAs) for a U.S. Government Satellite Communications application.

The Ku- and Ka-band TWTAs ordered for this challenging Army application are part of Comtech Xicom Technology’s industry-leading high efficiency TWTA product line and will be delivered this year.



Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., said, “Comtech is pleased to continue our support for this important program and the warfighter, with our industry-leading high-power, high efficiency amplifiers. We provide the highest linear powers in the most compact and rugged packages possible while maintaining our high standards for quality and reliability in challenging environments.”