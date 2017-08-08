© aac microtec

ÅAC Microtec and Bright Ascension launch joint product offering

ÅAC Microtec, which supplies spacecraft avionics and data management products, is teaming up with space software specialists Bright Ascension to offer an integrated solution that combines ÅAC's "Sirius Avionics platform" with Bright Ascension's "GenerationOne Flight Software Development Kit".

The product combination simplifies the development of complete satellites by providing ready-made components and interfaces for platform integration and constitutes the satellites flight operating system.



The purpose of the cooperation aims to strengthen the customer offering and broaden product exposure to potential customers, thus increasing sales opportunities for both companies. The cooperation agreement itself gives no party any direct revenue.



"Our equipment is designed to operate in a wide range of platforms. This is the type of cooperation that adds flexibility to our products and expands our reach into many satellite integrators. We strongly believe that this strategy will provide good sales contributions," says ÅAC's acting CEO, Mats Thideman.