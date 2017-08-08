© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

PCB Connect is now certified according to ISO 9001 and 14001

PCB Connect has during June been audited and approved according to the new updated version ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System) and ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System).

“We are very glad to be able to announce that we have been certified according to the new standard with a very good result. The result and the feedback from the audit is a good confirmation and indication that we work in a good and efficient way concerning the control of our processes,” the company states in an update.