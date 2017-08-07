© TerraE

TerraE creates consortium for Gigafactory

TerraE-Holding GmbH has composed 17 major companies and research institutions to a consortium to handle planning for building large-scale lithium ion battery cell manufacturing in Germany.

The consortium includes companies from throughout the supply chain, such as infrastructure manufacturing planners, material producers, machine engineering companies, cell manufacturers, and industrial consumers. The initial meeting to establish the consortium took place on July 18th in Hanau.



The consortium will be led by TerraE Holding GmbH, which will be implementing the plan. Large-scale series production is planned to be established at two German locations. The factories will be operated as “foundries,” meaning that TerraE Holding GmbH will build and operate the factories, where lithium ion cell customers can have products produced to their specifications.



TerraE Holding GmbH is in negotiations with partners inside and outside of the consortium to secure a long-term technological advantage.



TerraE Holding GmbH is now beginning discussions with potential customers and investors, in particular from industrial sectors (forklifts, landscaping equipment, cordless tools), energy storage and electromobility (city buses, passenger cars, trucks) who require a German lithium ion cell supplier to ensure strategic delivery security and want to participate in this project.



TerraE Holding GmbH was founded in May of 2017, after six member companies in the KLIB (Kompetenznetzwerk Lithium Ionen Batterien - Lithium ion battery competence network) formed an initiative to establish large-scale series manufacturing.