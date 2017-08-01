© wrangler dreamstime.com Analysis | August 01, 2017
Global market for Smart Manufacturing Solutions to top USD 320bn by 2020
Industry 4.0 is a concept that has attracted a lot of attention in the global marketplace since its emergence in 2012. Following this conceptual framework, manufacturing companies in various industries have embarked on a mission to transform their operations by deploying smart technologies.
TrendForce’s ongoing coverage of smart manufacturing solutions indicates that investments in related hard- and software have been growing steadily. Furthermore, this market is seeing rising demand and a trend towards integrated solutions. TrendForce forecasts that the size of the global market for smart manufacturing solutions will surpass USD 320 billion by 2020.
Smart manufacturing is not simply about increasing the efficiency of the fabrication process. The concept also represents a paradigm shift in the operation and management of the manufacturing company. Upgrading software is therefore as important as upgrading the hardware. For instance, the deployment of edge computing – the processing of data near their origins (i.e. fabrication equipment) – optimizes data transmissions between the factory and the cloud platform that oversees the plant. This in turn raises the efficiency of hardware at both ends. Another example in the software area is artificial intelligence (AI). Effective AI and data analytics tools can parse through vast amounts of information uploaded from factories and find new ways to improve the fabrication process. In sum, the integration of hard- and software is crucial to the development of smart manufacturing solutions.
Numerous companies across IT and manufacturing supply chains have already entered the market for smart manufacturing solutions, including major global brands such as Intel, Xilinx and Microsoft. Active Taiwan-based market entrants include Advantech, HIWIN and ICP DAS. The diversity of solution providers again reflects the importance of hard- and software integration. As the number of vendors increases, TrendForce projects that the size of the global smart manufacturing market will grow at a CAGR of 12.5 percent from 2017 to 2020.
Customers demand integrated solutions because the design architecture a smart manufacturing process is highly complex
For manufacturing companies, finding smart technologies that can address their specific needs has been a major challenge. Often, customers in the smart manufacturing market have to find different vendors to develop solutions for certain sections of their respective fabrication processes. Then, the customers have to combine the hard- and software that they have procured by themselves. Bringing these technologies together to create a tailored-made solution package is very difficult and can be costly. Thus, there has been some hesitation among manufacturers when it comes to investing in smart technologies.
TrendForce points out that companies such Siemens, GE and Schneider have recently launched their own unified Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms to meet the market demand for integrated solutions. There are also hardware vendors providing solutions that are highly compatible with different industrial hardware, software and cloud services.
For manufacturing companies, the goal of realizing smart manufacturing has been very difficult to achieve as there are hurdles in developing a unified design architecture and combining the various technologies. However, there has also been significant progress. Besides advances in hard- and software, networking standards for industrial applications have appeared (i.e. time-sensitive networking standards). Furthermore, the overall frameworks for IIoT, such as the Industrial Internet Reference Architecture (IIR) developed by the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), have matured during the past two to three years. The building of the infrastructure is now synergizing with innovations related to data applications, edge computing and cloud-based services (including the deployment of the hybrid cloud model). This in turn fosters a more stable, advantageous environment for developing solutions.
Going forward, vendors of cloud services will work their ways into the smart manufacturing market by offering solutions compatible with IT hardware for industrial applications. Correspondingly, hardware suppliers will first strengthen the foundation for smart manufacturing with more application-specific products that can better organize industrial data and connect to cloud-based platforms. Eventually, efforts from cloud service and hardware vendors will link up, and holistic solutions will emerge and provide manufacturers with unified platforms for managing their operations – the end goal for smart manufacturing.
TrendForce’s research also finds that manufacturing companies will adopt smart technologies and transform their operations gradually and in phases because of the complexities involved. They would have to make long-term, multi-year investments and commit millions or even tens of millions of dollars at every stage. Manufacturers therefore need to first identify the main challenges they need to overcome with the help smart technologies. Understanding their fundamentals will help companies gather the right data to use for revamping their fabrication processes as well as revolutionizing their business models.
Smart manufacturing is not simply about increasing the efficiency of the fabrication process. The concept also represents a paradigm shift in the operation and management of the manufacturing company. Upgrading software is therefore as important as upgrading the hardware. For instance, the deployment of edge computing – the processing of data near their origins (i.e. fabrication equipment) – optimizes data transmissions between the factory and the cloud platform that oversees the plant. This in turn raises the efficiency of hardware at both ends. Another example in the software area is artificial intelligence (AI). Effective AI and data analytics tools can parse through vast amounts of information uploaded from factories and find new ways to improve the fabrication process. In sum, the integration of hard- and software is crucial to the development of smart manufacturing solutions.
Numerous companies across IT and manufacturing supply chains have already entered the market for smart manufacturing solutions, including major global brands such as Intel, Xilinx and Microsoft. Active Taiwan-based market entrants include Advantech, HIWIN and ICP DAS. The diversity of solution providers again reflects the importance of hard- and software integration. As the number of vendors increases, TrendForce projects that the size of the global smart manufacturing market will grow at a CAGR of 12.5 percent from 2017 to 2020.
Customers demand integrated solutions because the design architecture a smart manufacturing process is highly complex
For manufacturing companies, finding smart technologies that can address their specific needs has been a major challenge. Often, customers in the smart manufacturing market have to find different vendors to develop solutions for certain sections of their respective fabrication processes. Then, the customers have to combine the hard- and software that they have procured by themselves. Bringing these technologies together to create a tailored-made solution package is very difficult and can be costly. Thus, there has been some hesitation among manufacturers when it comes to investing in smart technologies.
TrendForce points out that companies such Siemens, GE and Schneider have recently launched their own unified Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms to meet the market demand for integrated solutions. There are also hardware vendors providing solutions that are highly compatible with different industrial hardware, software and cloud services.
For manufacturing companies, the goal of realizing smart manufacturing has been very difficult to achieve as there are hurdles in developing a unified design architecture and combining the various technologies. However, there has also been significant progress. Besides advances in hard- and software, networking standards for industrial applications have appeared (i.e. time-sensitive networking standards). Furthermore, the overall frameworks for IIoT, such as the Industrial Internet Reference Architecture (IIR) developed by the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), have matured during the past two to three years. The building of the infrastructure is now synergizing with innovations related to data applications, edge computing and cloud-based services (including the deployment of the hybrid cloud model). This in turn fosters a more stable, advantageous environment for developing solutions.
Going forward, vendors of cloud services will work their ways into the smart manufacturing market by offering solutions compatible with IT hardware for industrial applications. Correspondingly, hardware suppliers will first strengthen the foundation for smart manufacturing with more application-specific products that can better organize industrial data and connect to cloud-based platforms. Eventually, efforts from cloud service and hardware vendors will link up, and holistic solutions will emerge and provide manufacturers with unified platforms for managing their operations – the end goal for smart manufacturing.
TrendForce’s research also finds that manufacturing companies will adopt smart technologies and transform their operations gradually and in phases because of the complexities involved. They would have to make long-term, multi-year investments and commit millions or even tens of millions of dollars at every stage. Manufacturers therefore need to first identify the main challenges they need to overcome with the help smart technologies. Understanding their fundamentals will help companies gather the right data to use for revamping their fabrication processes as well as revolutionizing their business models.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments