Meyer Burger and a EUR 20 million contract

Meyer Burger has received additional orders for its MAiA 2.1 system with MB PERC cell technology and for its SiNA cell coating system. The combined contract volume from an existing Asian customer amounts to about CHF 22 million (EUR 20 million).

Meyer Burger Tech­nol­ogy Ltd has con­cluded fur­ther con­tracts with an ex­ist­ing Asian cus­tomer for its SiNA sys­tem for front side cell coat­ing and it in­dus­tri­al­ized MAiA 2.1 sys­tem with the mass pro­duc­tion scal­able MB PERC tech­nol­ogy. With that investment, "the cus­tomer plans to up­grade and fur­ther ex­pand its pro­duc­tion vol­ume of high ef­fi­ciency PERC cells", a press release from Meyer Burger states.



The com­bined con­tract vol­ume of the or­ders amounts to about CHF 22 mil­lion with rev­enue recog­ni­tion ex­pected in 2018.