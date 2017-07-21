© Würth Elektronik PCB | July 21, 2017
Würth Elektronik and Fela collaborating on researching new technology
Despite current stability and positive sales growth in the circuit board industry, it must be presumed that consolidation has not yet come to an end. Circuit board manufacturers are facing enormous price erosion caused by Asian circuit boards, as well as rising manufacturing costs in Europe and generally intense global competition.
Since the beginning of the year, Würth Elektronik and Fela, both circuit board manufacturers from Baden-Württemberg/Germany, have been collaborating on the development of digitalisation of circuit board technology. The approach of 3D-printing solder masks offers new possibilities for miniaturisation and a technological quantum leap in the realm of circuit board manufacture. It is expected to bring about not only economic success, but also long-term security for local production plants in Germany.
“Working together successfully to make something happen can only be done through honest and equal partnership. We SMEs still see a lot of value in a handshake. We work on research and development on an equal footing – it's a ‘win-win’ situation for both companies,” says Norbert Krütt, Fela’s managing director.
Andreas Gimmer, managing director of Würth Elektronik in Schopfheim, is delighted: “We know our industry and know where other companies on the market excel. As well as a personal relationship of many years’ standing, the partnership with Fela is based on both companies’ passion for innovation, with the aim of securing sites strategically using future-forward technologies.”
Collaboration takes place at every level - from company management and research departments to joint communications. According to the latest research findings, clear advantages in the area of assembly are emerging. The possibilities for implementing individual customer requirements are very promising.
