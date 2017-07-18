© northrop grumman Electronics Production | July 18, 2017
Northrop Grumman delivers satellite communications to ADF
The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has selected Northrop Grumman to provide next-generation satellite communications.
The ADF’s Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group awarded the AUD 223 million contract to Northrop Grumman Australia last month.
Australia joined the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) system program in 2007, providing funds to expand the constellation in return for a worldwide share of WGS bandwidth.
Joint Project 2008 is a large multiphase project to deploy an integrated wideband satellite communications (SATCOM) system for the ADF. Under Phase 5B2 of the program, Northrop Grumman and its partners ViaSat Inc. and Optus will deliver a satellite ground station at Wagga Wagga in New South Wales and a wideband SATCOM network management system that supports home station and deployed forces.
The ground station and network management system will be integrated into the WGS constellation of highly capable, secure military communications satellites.
Northrop Grumman will provide a network management capability aligned with and functionally similar to the one developed for the United States that successfully manages and monitors the WGS system. It will be complemented by the proven performance of the ViaSat dual-band satellite terminal and the Australian operating experience of Optus.
“Our team of Northrop Grumman, ViaSat and Optus will provide the ADF a comprehensive, mature, proven solution for taking full advantage of Australia’s investment in the WGS global communications system with expandability to meet future needs,” said Ian Irving, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia.
“Northrop Grumman’s SCOPE core capabilities are the foundation of this proven, operational system that manages and monitors satellite communications today,” Irving said. “That experience forms the ADF sovereign capability, providing benefits to Australia while reducing program risk.”
-----
Image: Ian Irving, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Australia, and Rear Admiral Tony Dalton, Head of the Joint Systems Division for the Australian Defence Force, sign the Joint Project 2008 Phase 5B2 contract. Under the contact, Northrop Grumman will deliver a satellite ground station at Wagga Wagga in New South Wales and a wideband satellite communications network management system that supports home station and deployed forces.
