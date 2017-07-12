Semi equipment market forecast to reach $49.4 billion in 2017

© SEMI

SEMI reports that worldwide sales of new semiconductor manufacturing equipment are projected to increase 19.8 percent to total USD 49.4 billion in 2017 – beating the record set in 2000

This marks the first time that the semiconductor equipment market has exceeded the market high of USD 47.7 billion set in 2000. In 2018, 7.7 percent growth is expected, resulting in another record-breaking year ─ totalling USD 53.2 billion for the global semiconductor equipment market.The SEMI Mid-year Forecast predicts wafer processing equipment is anticipated to increase 21.7 percent in 2017 to total USD 39.8 billion. The other front-end segment, which consists of fab facilities equipment, wafer manufacturing, and mask/reticle equipment, will increase 25.6 percent to total USD 2.3 billion. The assembly and packaging equipment segment is projected to grow by 12.8 percent to USD 3.4 billion in 2017 while semiconductor test equipment is forecast to increase by 6.4 percent, to a total of USD 3.9 billion this year.In 2017, South Korea will be the largest equipment market for the first time. After maintaining the top spot for five years, Taiwan will place second, while China will come in third. All regions tracked will experience growth, with the exception of Rest of World (primarily Southeast Asia). South Korea will lead in growth with 68.7 percent, followed by Europe at 58.6 percent, and North America at 16.3 percent.SEMI forecasts that in 2018, equipment sales in China will climb the most, 61.4 percent, to a total of USD 11.0 billion, following 5.9 percent growth in 2017. In 2018, South Korea, Taiwan, and China are forecast to remain the top three markets, with South Korea maintaining the top spot to total USD 13.4 billion. China is forecasted to become the second largest market at USD 11.0 billion, while equipment sales to Taiwan are expected to reach USD 10.9 billion.The following results are in terms of market size in billions of U.S. dollars:Image: